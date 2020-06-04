Healthcare career comes full circle for Earling’s Hoffmann family

EARLING - A little more than five months ago, Pat Hoffmann faced the difficult decision of closing his family’s nursing home, Little Flower Haven, which had a storied 55-year history serving the elderly of greater Shelby County.

The transition allowed Hoffmann to focus on his other business, Lonely Oak Distillery, three miles west of Earling. Started in 2016, the family alcohol distillery sells North 40 Vodka, a variety of flavored vodkas, Steeple Ridge Bourbon Whiskey, and soon on the horizon, Steeple Ridge Rye. His story mirrors two other Harlanites, Ryan and Garrett Burchett, who successfully established Mississippi River Distilling Co. in 2010 in LeClaire, and they have been a mentor to Hoffmann.

Aide from fellow distiller

The Burchetts came to his aide again, recently coaching Hoffmann on the ins and outs of transitioning his distillery into a manufacturer of hand sanitizer.

Last week, both the Mississippi River and Lonely Oak distilleries slowed production as they didn’t want to overwhelm their supply chains, particularly bulk alcohol purchases. As of Friday, Lonely Oak had retained new alcohol suppliers and was taking orders, while Mississippi River was hoping to begin taking orders by mid-week. Hoffmann said things are now moving along very well and their supplies are now in good shape.

Hoffmann said, “Amy and I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support we have received in this short two weeks. We are making as much sanitizer as we can, but our supply chain is very tight and we are unable to purchase more alcohol at the present time. We will continue to make alcohol for hand sanitizer at the distillery, but our daily volume has been reduced by 80-90 percent.

He said the past two weeks has been absolute turmoil. “Two weeks ago I knew my business plan, from creating alcohol for consumption, to now alcohol used in the cleaning of hospitals, nursing homes and businesses.”

The idea originated at Troy’s Bar & Grill, Earling, sharing a drink and dinner. As the family visited, they had no idea that restaurants and bars would be closed in a matter of days -- but one topic they discussed was how the distilling industry was transitioning to alcohol-based hand and surface sanitizing solution.

FDA approved recipe

“Coming from the nursing home industry my awareness of the health care industry never swayed. Amy and I continued to hear of sanitizing product shortages across the nation. And in a matter of days, with research and guidance from the Burchetts, we obtained the necessary regulatory permission to create and transport our FDA approved recipe,” he said.

Hoffmann said their sanitizer ingredients include: denatured alcohol (160 proof), glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and purified water. The Lonely Oak sanitizer is roughly 20-25 percent higher in alcohol than found in two popular national brands, and he urged consumers not to water down his product, as it will dilute quickly.

“The consistency of our product is more liquid than gel, so you can easily spray it on touchable surfaces or your hands by using a simple hand soap pump or spray bottle.” He also cautioned homeowners the availability of plastic dispensary bottles are now in short supply, so don’t throw away any existing hand sanitizer bottles.

“We start with 190 proof alcohol and carefully weigh each ingredient to its appropriate batch size to match the FDA recipe and to create an 80 percent alcohol hand sanitizer. We were bottling it as fast as we could within the confines of alcohol availability.”

It takes roughly 600 gallons of 100 percent proof alcohol to create approximately 800 gallons of sanitizing solution, and thus far they have produced more than 3,000 gallons. He said they prefer to manufacture in smaller batches as they have better quality control.

Help those most in need

“Our goal has been to help the front line health care workers and hospitals. We have had requests from North Carolina, Washington, Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, So. Dakota and Iowa. But our focus has been on helping regional facilities first,” Hoffmann said.

He also saluted neighboring business, Panama Transfer, for graciously helping them at no cost to pick up alcohol for them in Council Bluffs to maintain their inventory flow.

In one hour recently, Hoffmann took several phone orders, and he and his sons loaded delivery requests in small SUVs from hospitals in Des Moines and Audubon. Other hospitals receiving orders included: Harlan, Shenandoah, Denison, Atlantic, as well as medical practices in Sioux City. Hoffmann said they were able to help Myrtue offering them 300 N95 face masks along with disposable gowns and cloth gowns from Little Flower Haven.

The sanitizer is available locally (if not sold out) at Fareway, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, Hy-Vee, Harlan Do-It-Best and Main Street Market, Panama. “We wanted to make it available to the business community so their employees can be safe. To place orders email lonelyoakdistillery@gmail.com.”



What the future brings

Hoffmann said they have distributorships in Iowa and Nebraska, and were set to expand distribution in Kansas and Wisconsin this May, but that is on the back burner.

On the horizon they hope to begin focusing on their successful Steeple Ridge Bourbon and single barrel bourbon. Next to hit the market in late 2021 will be their Steeple Ridge Rye, but time will tell if they’ll need that 300 gallon batch of existing rye whiskey that is aging to be used for hand sanitizer.

As to how long he’ll be a hand sanitizer manufacturer...he said, “As there is a need we’ll continue.”