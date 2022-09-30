Healthiest State Initiative urges people walk, connect

HARLAN — Time to get on your walking shoes.

The Healthiest State Annual Walk will be held on Wednesday. Since 2011, the Healthiest State Initiative has engaged hundreds of thousands of Iowans in schools, worksites and communities across the state to walk for 30 minutes. This year’s goal is to have at least one organized walk in all 99 counties with a total of at least 1000 walks to celebrate the event’s 12th year.

The Shelby County Wellness Alliance is supporting the Healthiest State Annual Walk by coordinating a community walk to participate in the Healthiest State Initiative.

Find more information about the walk on the Shelby County Wellness Alliance Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ShelbyCountyWellnessAlliance/.

The event’s slogan “Walk More. Connect More.” encourages participants to walk with a neighbor, friend, co-worker or family members. Another way to connect with other Iowans is through social media, using the hashtags #WalkMoreConnectMore and #HSIWalk2022.

The Healthiest State Initiative invites all Iowans to take this first step in building a healthier lifestyle and hopes that you will make walking 30 minutes part of your everyday routine.