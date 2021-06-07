Herbster for Nebraska Governor tabs Keast as deputy campaign director

OMAHA, NE -- Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster announced this week Ellen Keast as Deputy Campaign Manager.

For the past six months she has served as the Deputy Director of Communications. Keast is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and former member of President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 campaign team.

Herbster and Kellyanne Conway endorsed the move.

“Keeping the Good Life Great is my priority, and Ellen shares that vision,” Herbster said. “Ellen has established herself as a strong leader, and a great addition to our team.”

Conway added, “Ellen has quickly proven herself to be a productive, creative and dedicated member of the campaign team. She earned this promotion and will continue to help Charles W. Herbster become the next governor of Nebraska.”

Keast is the daughter of Steve and Amy Keast of Harlan, is a 2018 graduate of Harlan Community High School and a 2020 graduate of UNL with a degree in History.