Here’s your 2021 Harlan Mayor, City Council
HARLAN -- Harlan City Council appointments to committees have been made for the 2021 calendar year. Following are the council members and others appointed to committees and liaison representatives to boards and commissions for 2021:
Insurance Committee
Troy Schaben, Sharon Kroger and Jeanna Rudolph
Public Property Committee
Richard Petersen, Troy Schaben and Sharon Kroger
Ordinance Committee
Jay Christensen, Richard Petersen and Greg Bladt
Public Safety Committee
Troy Schaben, Greg Bladt and Jeanna Rudolph
Personnel and Finance
Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph and Troy Schaben
Streets, Alleys and Sidewalks Commitee
Sharon Kroger, Richard Petersen and Jeanna Rudolph
Public Health and Sanitation Committee
Greg Bladt, Sharon Kroger and Richard Petersen
