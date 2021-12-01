Here’s your 2021 Harlan Mayor, City Council

HARLAN -- Harlan City Council appointments to committees have been made for the 2021 calendar year. Following are the council members and others appointed to committees and liaison representatives to boards and commissions for 2021:

Insurance Committee

Troy Schaben, Sharon Kroger and Jeanna Rudolph

Public Property Committee

Richard Petersen, Troy Schaben and Sharon Kroger

Ordinance Committee

Jay Christensen, Richard Petersen and Greg Bladt

Public Safety Committee

Troy Schaben, Greg Bladt and Jeanna Rudolph

Personnel and Finance

Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph and Troy Schaben

Streets, Alleys and Sidewalks Commitee

Sharon Kroger, Richard Petersen and Jeanna Rudolph

Public Health and Sanitation Committee

Greg Bladt, Sharon Kroger and Richard Petersen