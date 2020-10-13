Here's Your Awwwww...some Photo of the Day!
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 4:58pm admin
Leroy, owned by Tim and Dianne Blum, is all tuckered out after spending the day watching trick-or-treaters at Nishna Bend Recreation Area Saturday, Oct. 10. It was a fantastic event.
Lots more photos in this week's NA available on Thursday, courtesy of Eleisa Preston. Won't want to miss her great photos!
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)