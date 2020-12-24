HFD says be aware of holiday fire risks
HARLAN – Heating, holiday decorations, winter storms, and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months.
The Harlan Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and U.S. Fire Administration to help reduce the risk of winter fires and other hazards, including carbon monoxide and electrical fires.
Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said everything from Christmas trees and holiday decorations, to candles, holiday cooking, and fireworks, are leading causes of fires nationwide during the winter season.
