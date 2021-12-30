HFD says heat your home safely this winter

HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department is reminding residents that safety should be the top priority as winter gets in full swing, and keeping a home’s heating system in top shape is extremely important.

A home’s heating system works double time to keep homeowners warm during the winter, yet heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

“The biggest mistake is putting something too close to a heating source,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. “Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators.”

Remember that skin burns too. Make sure that people and pets stay three feet away, he said.

Use portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own.

Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip. Kerosene heaters must be refueled outside.

