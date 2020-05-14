Home / Home

High winds cause damage at aquatic center

Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:47am admin

HARLAN -- Recent high winds in Harlan lifted this portion of the roof/skylight off at the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center, with the remnants left in the parking lot.  The roof portion was over the pool house, and city officials currently are getting estimates for repairs.

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here