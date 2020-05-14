High winds cause damage at aquatic center
HARLAN -- Recent high winds in Harlan lifted this portion of the roof/skylight off at the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center, with the remnants left in the parking lot. The roof portion was over the pool house, and city officials currently are getting estimates for repairs.
