Highway 59 Avoca to Harlan overlay project begins soon
REGIONAL – Construction work on Highway 59 between Avoca and Harlan will get under way later this month and likely continue through September, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Local residents have been anticipating the overlay project since patching and repairs were completed this spring, and word from engineers on the project is that the roadwork will get started in mid/late July.
“The patching on the project is complete, and the prime contractor will be moving back in middle/late July to start the asphalt overlay portion of the project,” said Troy Moraine, construction tech supervisor with the IDOT office in Council Bluffs.
“They will start by milling the existing pavement down and placing an overlay over top. The project will probably run through September.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
