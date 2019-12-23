HIP HOP HOORAY!
HARLAN -- Congratulations to the Harlan Community High School dance team, which brought home two awards from the Iowa State Dance Team Association high school state championships competition held December 5-6 in Des Moines. The team placed third overall in the Jazz category and fifth overall in Hip Hop.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95