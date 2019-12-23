Home / Home

HIP HOP HOORAY!

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 10:46am admin

    HARLAN -- Congratulations to the Harlan Community High School dance team, which brought home two awards from the Iowa State Dance Team Association  high school state championships competition held December 5-6 in Des Moines.  The team placed third overall in the Jazz category and fifth overall in Hip Hop.

