Historical Museum hosts Christmas program

HARLAN – Join the Shelby County Historical Museum this holiday season for two great Christmas events!

Have you been singing in the shower? Put your practice to good use on December 5 from 2-4 p.m. as we bring in the holiday season with some Christmas carols! Sing along to holiday classics with Dr. Davidson and friends. Don’t like to sing in public? Not to worry, we will have holiday trivia and door prizes for you to win!

Santa will be visiting the Shelby County Historical Museum on December 9 from 5-7 p.m. Join Santa and his helpers for free Christmas carnival games, pictures with Santa, snacks, and crafts.

