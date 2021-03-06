Historical museum hosts virtual Log Cabin Day
HARLAN -- Locals can celebrate the history of Shelby County from the comfort of their homes at this year’s virtual Log Cabin Day event.
The free online event will begin June 6 at 11 a.m. The video will be pre-recorded and broadcast on the Shelby County Historical Museum’s website at shelbycoiamuseum.org.
“We decided to do virtual because we wanted to make sure everyone was safe,” said Lauren Jones, grants and development coordinator for the museum.
