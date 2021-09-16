History comes to life at Greenridge show

IRWIN -- The annual Greenridge Steam and Gas Antique Show will celebrate its 44th year when events kick off this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19, at the Greenridge site southwest of Irwin.

This year will highlight a special Birds of Prey presentation display -- complete with a live eagle, hawk and owl; and will host a number of kids’ activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, rope making and barrel train rides.

Dating back to 1977, it was two rural Irwin couples, Howard and Dolores Mickelson and Don and Jean Ferry, who hosted an Old-Fashioned Threshing Day.

The idea for the threshing day came after Howard had traveled to Montana to purchase a 1915 Case Steam Engine, similar to the one his family had owned. Mickelson had his steam engine pulling an operating threshing machine at the Irwin Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 and later he gave another steam engine demonstration and hosted a threshing event at a family farmstead south of Irwin.

Full article in the NA.