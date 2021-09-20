Hittin’ the Ground Running

AVOCA – Ted Schoonover has been on the job as city administrator in Avoca for a few weeks now, and his early impressions point to a progressive community with quality mayor/city council leadership and staff dedicated to making the community thrive.

He plans to permanently put down roots in October when his home purchase is finalized, and then will concentrate on his goals and objectives for the city. For now, he’s head first into research and education, and getting to know staff and community members.

“For a city this size I am impressed that it runs so efficiently and effective with a small number of employees,” said Schoonover in an interview last week.

“This is credited more to the employees’ dedication, devotion and wanting to make Avoca even better than it is.”

Schoonover is a southwest Iowa native who raised livestock, row crops, sweet corn and alfalfa with his family while growing up before serving for 25 years in the United States Army.

Every military leadership, tactics, or specialized training school he attended he was the honor graduate, and he was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals for service above and beyond, seven Army Achievement Medals for exemplary leadership, and eight Good Conduct Medals, along with countless others.

Upon retirement he finished college while working full-time as the deputy county auditor, raising two children, and was the mayor of Red Oak for six years.

He was awarded his bachelor’s degree in Business with two minors in Public Administration and Emergency Management, Cum Laude, and his master’s degree in public administration.

