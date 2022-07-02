HMU’s Weber announces retirement effective June 30

HARLAN – Harlan Municipal Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2022.

Weber notified the HMU Board of Trustees in late December that he would be retiring, providing six months of lead time that will allow the board to search for a replacement.

“This should allow time to complete or fully implement the multiple, major projects under way or scheduled for this spring,” said Weber. “It also allows time for the board to review current organization and staffing.”

Weber was hired as HMU’s CEO in October, 2014 following the resignation of Darrel Wenzel.

In his 7 ½-year tenure, Weber has overseen a number of utility advances including an electric underground conversion project, water and gas utility upgrades including the current well expansion project that will increase water distribution capacity, and a telecom fiber-to-home initiative.

He also has headed up HMU’s response to a petition filed and subsequent vote that has given the HMU Board of Trustees the authority to consider disbanding and selling the HMU telecom utility.

