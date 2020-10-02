HMU announces cable TV, phone rate increases
HARLAN – Harlan Municipal Utilities telecommunications customers will see a rate increase as approved by the HMU Board of Trustees January 23.
The board voted 4-0 on a resolution to approve rates for cable TV/internet services, with the increases to become effective March 1.
