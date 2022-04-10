HMU audit available at state
Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) reviewed the results of its annual audit at the HMU board meeting Thursday, September 29. Results from the audit, which was conducted by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs, will soon be available for review in the office the Auditor of State and the Utility office.
“The auditors reported that Electric Fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $8,453,400 for the year ended June 30, 2022, an 11.7 percent increase from 2021,” said a press release from HMU.
“The revenues included $7,235,700 in sales to consumers and other operating revenue, $1,167,100 in sales to MISO and $50,600 in investment income.”
Electric Fund expenses totaled $6,138,300, a 5.6 percent increase from the prior year, and included $4,161,300 for plant, distribution and transmission, $270,200 for administrative and general services, $233,200 for employee benefits, $1,228,700 for depreciation, and $51,100 for interest costs.
The auditors reported that Gas Fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $3,682,200 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 9.8 percent decrease from 2021. The revenues included $3,681,300 in sales to consumers and other operating revenue and $900 in investment income.
Gas Fund expenses totaled $3,259,900, an 18.7 percent decrease from the prior year, and included $2,827,300 for plant and distribution, $199,500 for administrative and general services, $79,900 for employee benefits and $87,500 for depreciation.
The auditors also reported that Water Fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $2,444,000 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 3.1 percent increase from 2021. The revenues included $2,442,100 in sales to consumers and other operating revenue and $1,900 in investment income.
Water Fund expenses for the year totaled $2,167,500, a 5.8 percent decrease from the prior year, and included $1,017,200 for plant and distribution, $322,400 for administrative and general services, $205,200 for employee benefits, $431,100 for depreciation, and $142,500 for interest costs.
The auditors also reported that Telecommunications Fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $2,248,200 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 2.1 percent decrease from 2021. The revenues included $2,246,600 of sales to consumers and other operating revenue and $1,600 in interest income.
Telecommunications Fund expenses for the year totaled $2,244,900, a 4.5 percent decrease from the prior year, and included $1,418,400 for plant and distribution, $261,400 for administrative and general services, $173,200 for employee benefits, $276,000 for depreciation, and $66,600 for interest costs.