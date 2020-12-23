HMU Board, union trade initial proposals
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees and employees represented by AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees) Iowa Council 61, Local 1014, have begun initial collective bargaining negotiations this month.
The board held an exempt session meeting Wednesday, Dec. 16, and took no action upon re-entering open session.
At the meeting, the board and a representative from AFSCME, Melissa Speed, presented their initial contract proposals.
