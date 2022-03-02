HMU -- Boil Order Still in effect -- Possibly lifted later today.
HMU Boil Order for businesses between 1305-1708 Chatburn still in effect, but likely to be lifted after samples taken this PM are analyzed. Contamination from the water leak unlikely, but boil order issued out of a sense of caution. Contractor brought in to fix the deep line.
