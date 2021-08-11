HMU CEO Weber awarded 1.875% salary increase
HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities has voted to give chief executive officer Ken Weber a 1.875 percent salary increase, which will bring his annual compensation to $136,463.69 per year.
Weber’s contract was renewed on September 24, 2020 for three years and will run through September 30, 2023.
He has an annual performance review with a salary increase from 0-3 percent based on criteria to measure performance.
This past year there were 16 criteria for evaluating Weber’s performance – such items as objectives and/or milestones achieved/completed, in-process, eliminated or removed.
Full article in the Tribune.
