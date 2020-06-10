Home / Home

HMU CEO Weber gets contract extension, raise

Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:58am admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities CEO Ken Weber has been offered a three-year contract extension as well as a 2.1 percent raise in the first year of the extension.
    The HMU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract after a closed session meeting Thursday, Sept. 24.
    The contract has been extended for another three years ending September 30, 2023. Weber will be paid an annual salary of $133,950 beginning with the pay period which includes October 1, 2020.

