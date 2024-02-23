HMU, City of Elk Horn and Regional Water among recipients of USDA Rural Development investments

STATEWIDE – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield announced the Agency is investing $21,457,000 in loans and $4,695,000 in grants to provide clean, safe water and promote economic growth in rural Iowa communities as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Area recipients include Harlan Municipal Utilities, Regional Water, and the City of Elk Horn. The investments in Iowa are part of a larger national announcement made by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack totaling $772.6 million for 216 projects.

The six investments for Iowa came through the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

· Harlan Municipal Utilities received a $2,644,000 loan to provide additional funding to improve the water system in the city of Harlan. This project will drill four new wells, construct four new well houses, install new raw water mains to connect the new wells to the existing distribution piping, and install new electrical conduit in the well field. The aged raw water transmission main currently limits available capacity to the treatment plant, which presents a health risk during an extended demand period. Once completed, the project will provide adequate water supplies and will promote the health and safety of the residents of the Harlan.

· Regional Water received a $4,324,000 loan to expand water service. This project will construct 12.25 miles of rural potable water piping infrastructure to two housing developments under construction in rural Pottawattamie County. The project will promote the health and safety of the rural community’s residents, businesses, and visitors.

· City of Elk Horn received a $2,739,000 loan to improve the controlled discharge lagoon wastewater treatment facility. This project will replace aged components and remove accumulated sludge. This project will slipline and seal sewers and manholes to reduce infiltration and inflow. Once completed, the project will mitigate an imminent health and sanitation hazard, enable the city to meet wastewater standards, and promote the health of residents of the rural Shelby County community.