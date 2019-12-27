HMU Electric loans telecommunications an additional $692,708

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from its finance committee for a $692,708.41 “temporary transfer” of funds to the Telecommunications Utility. Those monies would come from the surplus in the Electric utility.

There is a “temporary transfer” in place now that originated November 14, 2013 for $422,548. It has been paid down to $288,291.59 with full principal due in nine years (Dec. 1, 2028).