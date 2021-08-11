HMU to file lawsuit for unpaid bill
HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees gave authorization to file a lawsuit against Prairie Fire Development Group, Kansas City, MO, to recoup monies allegedly owed for work completed in the new north Harlan housing development.
Efforts have been made to be paid for the services provided by HMU, but there has been no reply from the company, HMU officials said.
“I’ve attempted to collect from them and not heard anything,” said HMU Legal Counsel Matt Hudson.
