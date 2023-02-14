HMU files fiscal year 2023-24 budget

HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Board of Trustees received and filed the fiscal year 2023-24 budget at its regular meeting Thursday.

CEO Joe Rueschenberg said the budget was reviewed with the finance committee.

Trustee Jim Shelton said Gas and electric are in great standing.

“The water is trending immensely positive and the telecommunications needs close scrutiny,” he said. “There were three courses of action to bring it up to a fiduciarily growing entity within the utility. The budget is sufficient, and it supports the utility, and it supports both the community and the potential for growth in the community.”

Total operating expenses budgeted for the year ending June 3, 2024, include $6.1 million for electric; $3.7 million for gas; $2.5 million for water. Total budgeted operating revenues include $8.1 million for electric; $3.8 million for gas; and $3.1 million for water.

A bid from Patriots Choice in the amount of $14,486.73 for trench repairs in the truck bay was approved after discussion. Michelle Erickson voted against the award.

The board unanimously approved its consent agenda which included last meeting’s minutes, claims list in the amount of $736,539.04, and listed the upcoming board meetings Feb. 23 (regular) and March 9 (electronic).