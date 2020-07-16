HMU files lawsuit for damages regarding water plant
HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) is seeking damages from an engineering firm and construction company over alleged problems and issues with its water treatment plant.
HMU filed a petition in Shelby County District Court June 26 against Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. (V&K) and Oakview dck, LLC, (Oakview) seeking damages, costs, fees and expenses “because of the problems and issues with the water treatment plant” that will continue into the future. Both are at fault for the problems and issues, the petition alleges.
HMU entered into a contract with V&K in 2009 to design and engineer a new water treatment plant for HMU. Bids for the project were let in 2012, with Oakview selected as the bidder for the project, which was completed in February, 2014.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)