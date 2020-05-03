HMU gas, cable rates to increase beginning April 1
HARLAN -- Gas and cable TV rates will go up April 1 after approval by the Harlan Municipal Utilities board of trustees Feb. 26.
In an agenda packed with payment approvals for their many projects and annual memberships, the board approved hikes for gas and cable next month.
Gas base rates
Gas rates will go up via hikes in the “base” charge. For residential hook-ups, the base will go from $8.50 to $12, a $3.50 per month increase. It also goes up for “consumer–small, consumer–large, and interruptible” categories.
