HMU honored for water fluoridation

REGIONAL – A number of water systems in the Shelby County area, including Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU), are being awarded at Water Fluoridation Quality Aware from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Joining HMU with the honors are Elk Horn Municipal Water Works, Manilla Municipal Service Department, Minden Water Supply and Shelby Water Supply.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that 94 community water systems in Iowa received the award, which recognizes systems that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020.

“We have received this award since 2014,” said Donald Cote, HMU Water Systems Foreman. “Fluoride is added to the water mainly to prevent tooth decay and help strengthen teeth through a very low dose.”

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing cavities. Community water fluoridation is recognized by the CDC as one of the great 20th century public health achievements.

“It is exciting to have 94 Iowa water systems recognized on a national level for their commitment to oral health,” said Dr. Bob Russell, dental director for the IDPH. “I congratulate all of the community water systems for their efforts to provide safe, dependable drinking water to our communities – including helping to prevent cavities using water fluoridation.”

Casey Hannan, MPH, director for the CDC Division of Oral Health, added, “Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults.

“Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

The CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent cavities and improve oral health.

Community Water Fluoridation is supported by the American Cancer Society, American Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Water Works Association, and more than 100 national and international organizations as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing cavities in children and adults.

Both Healthy People 2030 and Healthy Iowans 2021 have set goals to increase the number of people receiving optimally fluoridated water.

The Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems at IDPH monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public. IDPH supports CDC-approved fluoridation programs.