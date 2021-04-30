HMU implements Water Watch

HARLAN – Due to reduced production in its well fields, the Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) is implementing a Water Watch effective this week and until further notice. HMU is asking customers to take the following measures regarding potable water (water supplied by HMU):

• No watering of lawns, shrubs, trees, flower or vegetable gardens between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• No washing of streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors, cleaning of equipment, machinery or interior spaces.

• Washing of vehicles/equipment is prohibited except in commercial establishments that provide a washing service (eg. commercial car wash).

• Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.

• The use of fire hydrant meters is prohibited.

HMU also is asking residents who have a personal swimming pool, hot tub, or other recreational structure that needs filling to call HMU at 755-5182 to schedule a time for filling the structure.

The HMU Board of Trustees said this week it recognizes that supplies of potable water are essential for the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.

HMU has limited capacity and from time to time HMU’s water supply may become depleted such that there is an insufficient supply of water to meet all customary and usual demands.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience,” said HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber.