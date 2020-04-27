HMU keeps “hero” pay for employees through May 31

HARLAN -- The Board of Trustees at Harlan Municipal Utilities approved the temporary $3/hr. employee “hero” pay through May 31 and will address any additional extension at its next full board meeting May 28.

The pay goes to any employee who reports to an HMU facility for work during the COVID-19 pandemic and might incur contact with the public. Those working from home and the CEO will not receive the pay supplement.

In other action, the board approved a contract extension through June 30, 2021 with Agriland FS for fuel during the next fiscal year. It follows a two-year bid contract at 11-cents off the posted fuel pricing.

The meeting, due to COVID-19 restrictions, was held with five employees appearing at the board room for the televised meeting while board members attended via telephone in order to maintain the minimum of under 10 at one gathering.