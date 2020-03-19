HMU limits telecom calls, closes office

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities has made some decisions regarding its services as it relates to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

“The current concern about the COVID-19 virus makes all of us pause and consider how an outbreak may affect our employees, customers and operations. As a critical service provider, we have special considerations to take into account,” said HMU CEO Ken Weber this week.

Here is HMU’s plan:

1) We will continue to support emergency and critical functions. We will respond to electric outages, gas safety functions, water main breaks and widespread telecom outages. We will respond to emergency outages. Customers should continue to call us for suspected gas leaks or potential carbon monoxide detection. We will respond to widespread telecom outages. We will continue to operate the water plant as usual.

2) We will be limiting onsite service and support of telecom services. We are currently not scheduling any new cable TV, Internet or telephone services. We will prescreen current telecom customers to see if services can be restored without entering the premise. Commercial and residential telecom services may be addressed on a case by case basis. It may be necessary to defer restoring services until the threat of infection is eliminated.

3) HMU has made the difficult decision to close our front office to foot traffic effective noon March 17. The office will be closed through Friday, March 20.

On Friday, we will assess the situation and decide whether to open next week.

Customers can still reach us by telephone at 755-5182 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to discuss their accounts or report an outage.

Payments will be accepted online, in our drop boxes at 2412 Southwest Avenue or via mail.

We will still provide essential electric, gas, water and telecom services.

We will continue normal operations the best we can during this time.

The situation changes daily as we learn new information about the virus.

We will continue to monitor and follow recommendations from Governor Reynolds and President Trump on helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus while maintaining service to our customers.

We encourage customers to follow us on social media, sign up for our broadcast email service, watch HMU cable TV channel 14 or listen to local radio stations for updates.”

“It’s important we do our part to help slow or curtail any possible spread of the coronavirus,” Weber said.

“We do not take these steps lightly. We understand how our actions may affect our customers. We will continue to monitor and follow all federal and state recommendations and guidelines. It may be necessary to take additional stronger actions in the future but we feel this is the best measured course of action at this time.”