HMU NOTICE -- Boil Advisory Today
HMU has issued a Boil Order for businesses between 1305 and 1708 Chatburn Avenue. Contractors are repairing a water main leak along Chatburn Avenue in southwest Harlan. The leak and associated Boil Order ONLY impacts businesses between 1305 and 1708 Chatburn Avenue.
