HMU offices remain closed until further notice

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities on Friday, March 20 re-assessed its operational decisions as related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Ken Weber made this statement:

“HMU operations continues to comply with federal and state recommendations regarding the coronavirus.

“We said in our release of March 17th we would assess where we stood with the office closing and issue new information today.

“The HMU office will remain closed until further notice. Customers can still reach us by telephone at 755-5182 from 7:30 – 4:30 Monday thru Friday. As always, emergency calls are answered 24 hours a day.

“Our office staff will continue to answer phones and offer emergency response to electric, gas and water service outages, and as well as payment inquires. Cable TV, Internet and telephone support is available but limited depending on the situation.

“We are seeing an increase in online payments and we appreciate that. Payments are also accepted in our drop box at 2412 Southwest Ave or mail at PO Box 71, Harlan, IA 51537.

“To decrease the exposure of employees to any potential virus, we are suspending installation of new telecom services or strictly limiting onsite support. We will attempt to restore or activate services from our office if possible. We will work with customers to provide equipment when possible but onsite work from telecom techs will be limited.

“Electric, gas and water employees will respond to emergencies such as gas leak calls. Customers should be aware that when calling HMU or if an employee arrives at the premise, customers may be asked if there is illness in the home. HMU employees provide critical community service and their health is of utmost importance. HMU employees may arrive at homes wearing protective equipment as a barrier to any illness. Please do not be alarmed. This equipment is for their safety and yours. They may also ask that you wear a protective mask and/or wait in another room to maintain suggested separation while they do their work.

“Programming on HMU local channels has been limited due to many events and activities cancelling. We are reaching into the vaults and replaying programming from years gone by. If you are staying at home a lot more right now, watch HLTV channel 15 for some memorable programs from the past.

“We will continue to monitor and follow recommendations from state and federal health and governmental officials. We encourage you to do so too.

“We encourage customers to visit harlannet.com for current information, follow us on social media, sign up for our broadcast email service, watch HMU cable TV channel 14 or listen to local radio stations for updates.”