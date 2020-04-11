Home / Home

HMU okays telecom rate study

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:38am admin
By Kim Wegener, Family Living Editor

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees has approved moving forward with a proposal for a telecom utility rate study with Cosortia.
    “We have talked about this a couple of times with regard to our telecom utility. Now that we have our fiber project completed and we have our customer conversions essentially completed we thought it was time to do a baseline cost of service study before we do the next rate adjustment,” said HMU CEO Ken Weber.

 

