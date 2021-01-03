HMU passing on increase in gas; will work with residents

HARLAN – Extreme cold covering much of the United States in mid February forced an astronomical increase in natural gas prices to the point where utility companies are now seeing the real financial hits that number in the millions of dollars.

For the Harlan Municipal Utilities it amounts to approximately $1.9 million in unanticipated natural gas costs, which are now being passed on to its ratepayers.

Many Harlan residents began receiving their bills last week and were not happy with increases in HMU’s gas price adjustment of anywhere from $200-$1,600 for the last month billing cycle in some cases, as reported on social media.

“We have no choice but to pass these costs on to our customers,” said HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber this week. Weber explained the situation to the HMU Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 25, and provided a detailed explanation to the public on Friday. “Bottom line, HMU won’t receive our natural gas bill from BP until mid-March, but we estimate a financial impact of approximately $1.9 million,” Weber said. “Mostly due to ‘spot gas’ going from $3.55 to more than $300 per dekatherm.”

Weber said he doesn’t have an average increase to the Harlan ratepayer as the gas purchase adjustment (GPA) is calculated off individual (actual) customer usage. The GPA is what changed as it went from a credit of $0.09 to $1.92 per ccf.

“The GPA is averaged over a five week period. If this week is #1, then after four more weeks the GPA should be back closer to “normal”? This first billing cycle (HMU has four) with the increased GPA could be hit a second time but that issue is still being discussed,” said Weber.

HMU must pay its bills, and thus is passing those supply costs on to Harlan ratepayers, Weber said.

“Regardless of the volatile market gyrations, HMU had no choice but to continue buying enough natural gas to meet ever increasing customer demands,” he said.

Weber estimated through that period of approximately five or six days of extreme cold weather, the hit on the electrical side is roughly $100,000, that is a preliminary estimate.

“On the gas side, we won’t actually receive our gas bill until March. But based on the calculations and worksheets, the hit on the gas side is roughly 1.9 million dollars. Thats the portion thats in the spot market,” said Weber.

“Paying HMU’s wholesale bill by the end of March will essentially deplete the Gas Utility Operating Reserves. We, along with the many other impacted utilities, are requesting financial relief at the State and Federal levels,” said Weber.

“When the extreme weather hit, two things happened. Number one, from the standpoint of gas supply, suddenly there was a huge constraint on gas supply due to the cold weather. Most of the gas that comes in to the northern natural gas system comes out of the Permian Basin in west Texas and then up through Oklahoma and southern Kansas they also bring in some of the gas from there. Thats basically the gas supply that feeds the northern natural gas pipeline. The problem they ran into with the extreme weather was that the well heads were freezing up. There was a constriction on how much gas was entering the supply end of the pipeline. Gas was becoming a premium at that point.”

Weber said to add to that Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) within Texas and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) in the southern tier of their frame due to the weather freeze-up they were suffering extreme demands for electricity. The net result was that SPP had to go into a stage of curtailment.

“The net result of all that is that electricity supplied out of the SPP market skyrocketed. Our wholesale price is roughly $27 to $34 a megawatt hour on a monthly basis. In some cases megawatt hour prices exceeded $1,000, a megawatt hour in the SPP marketplace,” said Weber.

“We can’t just stop our operation, we have to continue to read meters and we have to continue to generate bills. We have to continue to adjust for the wholesale cost of energy as we go forward. We have to move forward based on the information we have at the time those bills are generated and those expenses have to be paid because we still have to pay our wholesale bills as well,” said Weber.

“We can’t just cut off our border station to limit our expense. If we have customers demanding gas for heating their homes or their business or whatever, we have to supply it. So if we have a gap between our contract and demand, we have to buy it on the daily spot basis,” said HMU CEO Ken Weber.

“If a customer is struggling and they need time to make the payments if they are on a fixed income for example or something along that line, we will work with the customers as much as we can. There is also the option we can consider as far as waiving any kind of penalties or fees if a payment term is extended for that type of reason,” said Weber.

“We just don’t have a guide book right now to be able to do any of that. We are willing to consider it, we’re willing to talk about it, but quite frankly we don’t even know how to implement that type of a process. Anything we do from the standpoint of credits and that type of thing would more or less involve a lot of manual manipulation of the billing system, that type of thing. If a customer is in a situation where they need some help we will work with them. We have to, we don’t want to shut anybody off anymore than they want to pay the high bill but we do have to pay our bills as well.”

Weber said at the Thursday meeting, he hadn’t put anything out yet to the press is because he wanted to talk to the board and make sure at least the board was understanding of everything that was going on before we put anything out to the media.

“I think we should put out though that if somebody feels they are going to have trouble paying this bill, just contact us. We don’t know how we will arrange it but you know like Terry (Arentson) said communicate with us, let us know. Don’t just ignore the bill and say I can’t pay it. But contact us and we can start working on something,” said Randall Rees, HMU board member.

Weber said people on the budget billing won’t be as impacted as much because their bill is normally calculated over a period of time for even payments.

On Friday, Weber said the Board of Trustees has waived penalties and provided for verbal agreements spreading out repayment of this billing cycles higher bill over 2-4 months.

“LIHEAP customers are still covered under the winter moratorium, but we will work with customers as noted above,” said Weber.

“Should HMU receive any type of financial relief it will be distributed back to our customers. Otherwise, various consideration and/or options are still being discussed. We are still gathering information and likely won’t know the total impact until mid or late March.”

When asked about the LP tanks HMU used to have that would been used in such an emergency. Weber said they were gone before he was hired but his understanding is with the low costs of natural gas at the time a decision was made to eliminate the Gas Peaking Facility (it had to be staffed full-time).

At the Thursday board meeting, the board of trustees approved the temporary transfer of funds if needed from CDs to the operating gas fund. In the letter released Friday, Weber said because of the foresight and strategic planning of the HMU Board of Trustees, HMU has sufficient operating reserves to weather this storm and pay their energy bills as they come due. He also said “it is minor solace but bear in mind you are not alone in this struggle, utility customers throughout the Midwest including many of your fellow Iowans have been impacted by this event.”