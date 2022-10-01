HMU postpones open telecom meeting
HARLAN – An illness in the office at Harlan Municipal Utilities Tuesday, Jan. 4 led to the postponement of an open meeting of the HMU Board of Trustees for board discussion on the future of its telecommunications utility.
HMU also closed its offices to the public through Monday, January 10.
HMU officials said they were complying with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in postponing the meeting and closing the office. The meeting will be rescheduled to a later date.
