HMU recognized for reliable electric service to Harlan

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU) Electric Department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2020.

The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”

Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.

“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our employees, management and Board, current and past, to ensure that we keep Harlan powered,” said Ken Weber, HMU CEO.

“The current high level of reliability is one of the results to placing our distribution lines underground and upgrading the electric distribution system over the past 16 plus years. When the lines are underground, you have far fewer storm and animal related outages and greater reliability. The current eReliability report shows our Average Service Availability Index to be 99.9922% with 100% as perfect.

“This means when our customers want power, it will be there almost 100% of the time.”

In a related note, in 2020 HMU earned its third Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

The Harlan Municipal Utilities joins more than 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation and ranks in the top quartile (25%) of all electric utilities throughout the United States.

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 16 years now.

The association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns.