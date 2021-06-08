HMU revises water conservation policy

HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities has revised its water conservation policy pertaining to the “usage allocation” section.

HMU is currently operating under a Tier I Water Warning, effective June 11 and continuing, due to drought conditions and well maintenance updates while it also works toward its plan for the drilling of up to four new wells to serve the community.

The HMU Board of Trustees has revised the policy. The usage allocation will only be administered if a water emergency is declared, as defined in the policy as follows:

• Usage Allocation: The usage allocation of water shall be determined by a residential/commercial customer’s most recent (June) usage prior to when the water emergency proclamation was issued. Any usage above the June usage will be billed at 10 times the residential/commercial regular billing rate. Example Only: Water emergency proclamation issued August 20, 2021. The usage allocated will be based off of the June 2021 usage.

• Premium Rate: (no change) for any customer who uses or consumes water in excess of their usage allocation shall pay a premium rate of 10 times that customer’s regular usage rate. Adjustments may be granted for over-consumption on a case-by-case basis.

“HMU will do its best to communicate the different stages with you, our customers,” officials said in a notice released this week. “We will utilize KNOD, the Harlan Newspaper, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, HMU’s website and HMU social media to provide timely information.”

To review the entire water policy #6, see www.harlannet.com and click on ‘click here’ or use the following link: http://www.harlannet.com/Bid_Documents_Public_Notice.htm.

In addition, HMU is notifying the public that water reclaimed or recycled after some other primary use, such as water that has been used for washing or cooling, may be used without restriction.

Additionally, water derived from sources other than HMU’s water utility, such as water condensed from the atmosphere by air conditioners or collected from rain or snow, or private wells, may be used without restriction.