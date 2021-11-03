HMU seeking financial relief for ratepayers

HARLAN – Harlan Municipal Utilities management is seeking remediation financial solutions for its ratepayers due to the high costs of natural gas and electricity during last month’s unprecedented cold weather.

The extreme cold drove energy prices high for utilities nationwide. Locally those costs are being passed on to ratepayers, but hopes are there will be financial remedies that eventually will be provided to customers here.

HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber said the primary efforts for gaining some financial relief are state funds (the governor and congressional representatives have been contacted), and federal funds (through President Joe Biden, the federal energy commission and department of energy).

“The Iowa Utilities Board has a hearing set for March 12 with investor-owned utilities to discuss options,” said Weber. “We hope this will provide additional ideas that might work for HMU.”

Nothing definite is set to date, but further discussions are anticipated at HMU Board meetings this month.

While solutions and possible financial remedies may be down the road, in the meantime if residents are having a difficult time paying the higher bills, they are urged to contact HMU and they will work with you, officials said. Spreading out the higher energy adjustment costs over the next four months is an option.

Call HMU at 712-755-5182.

What Happened

According to the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, on February 21 freezing temperatures and winter storms swept across the Midwest into Texas.

The Texas temperatures led to natural gas wellhead and pipeline freeze-offs, severely constricting supply. Wind turbines and power plants also experienced weather-related failures. At the same time, demand for natural gas and electricity jumped. Prices for natural gas and electricity on the wholesale market soared.

To meet demand, regional grid operators called upon all available generation to commit power to the electric grid. In Iowa, many municipal utilities fired up emergency generators, working day and night in order to now only power their communities, but also neighboring communities.

On the morning of February 16, demand exceeded supply across the Midwest.

Grid operators instituted limited controlled outages across Iowa in order to prevent catastrophic grid failure. A few Iowa communities temporarily lost power. By midday, power was restored and there were no further outages.

Impact

Since natural gas utilities are subject to market conditions, they typically pass their direct costs onto their customers. Gas prices soared from $3 to $240 per dekatherm, and reached $300 at times.

Some municipal gas utilities spent double their entire year’s fuel budget in four days. If all passed on to customers, they are seeing a bill four-seven times what they paid for their entire January, 2021 bill. In some communities the estimate is closer to 10-15 times last month’s bill.

“Without relief, the financial burden will eventually be passed on to customers who will not be able to cover the costs as their gas bill immediately jumps anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars,” says the IAMU.

IAMU is seeking federal grant assistance or low interest loans to cover the increased costs, and allow the costs to be spread out over a longer period for customers.

The situation underscores the importance of electric utilities embracing a diverse, robust resource mix of coal, nuclear, and diesel as well.