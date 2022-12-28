HMU sets public hearing

HARLAN — The Harlan Municipal Board of Trustees passed resolutions regarding the water facility at their regular board meeting on Dec. 22.

They set a date for a public hearing at the Jan. 26 meeting on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement not to exceed $7.5 million water revenue capital loan notes.

CEO Joe Rueschenberg said the current engineer estimates the project to be $6.8 million.

“In order to save us from having another hearing later we added $7.5 but the actual bid number could be less,” he said.

The board approved a resolution approving the engagement letter from Ahlers Cooney regarding the capital loan notes. A third resolution was passed providing for a portion of the cost of the municipal water facility.

In other news, the board approved a policy for purchasing food and beverages. The board also approved a resolution honoring the service of Randall Rees to the Harlan Municipal Utilities. They approved the election of David Tyrrel as chairperson and Michelle Erickson as vice chairperson effective Jan. 1, 2023. There were no changes to committee assignments for the board. The person who will replace board member Rees will be placed in his role on the committees.

The board went into closed session regarding the water plant litigation project and approved one part of the settlement. Another part is expected to be settled soon.

The HMU board approved its consent agenda, which included last meeting’s minutes, claims list in the amount of $625,190.80, and upcoming board meetings set for Jan. 12, an electronic board meeting and Jan. 26, a regular board meeting.

