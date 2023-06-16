HMU trustees approve contract for new raw water system improvements

HARLAN — The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees met Thursday, June 8 to discuss and approve several plans and policies.

The trustees approved the contract for the new raw water system improvements. They plan to install four new wells with new piping, electrical and controls. McCarthy Trenching out of Avoca will be the contractor for the project. Construction is expected to start around the middle of July. There will be a pre-construction meeting on June 21.

Item six on the agenda focused on the six additional wells that are planning to be acidized and airburst. This project is expected to get more flow out of the city’s existing wells to get through the summer, so the city does not have to go into a water watch like the past two years.

Plans for the new electric department office were approved. A new office for the electric linemen will be built inside the existing truck bay. That project should go to bid in July, with construction starting in late fall through the winter.

Item eight focused on updating general policy 108, which is the cash policy. The goal of these updates is to make them more simplified and allow their supervisor to access cash when short-handed.

The trustees also approved updating the uniform and boot allowance section of manual benefits and personnel policies. The revised policy is going to a quartermaster system instead of a set dollar amount and will replace items annually and as needed.

The board also reviewed the monthly treasurer’s report to see where they are at with finances.

HMU management asks their customers to complete their lead service line survey, which can be found on the website at the following link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9ce7dd88de74401ba5e0a8b303fdb18d?port... or see their website at https://harlannet.com/public-notices-employment-opportunities/ for more information or visit their Facebook Page for the direct link.