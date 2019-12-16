Home / Home

HMU to upgrade computer software

Mon, 12/16/2019 - 3:04pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees approved expenses for upgrading software on the business computers in their offices during the Dec. 5 board meeting.
       The utilities will spend $15,955 for upgrades in billing and financial departments in what management called an “intermediate upgrade,” and a one-time expense as opposed to monthly fees going forward.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here