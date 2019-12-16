HMU to upgrade computer software
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees approved expenses for upgrading software on the business computers in their offices during the Dec. 5 board meeting.
The utilities will spend $15,955 for upgrades in billing and financial departments in what management called an “intermediate upgrade,” and a one-time expense as opposed to monthly fees going forward.
