Holiday adoption program begins; WCCA seeking support

REGIONAL – The annual holiday adoption program is under way with a number of needy families hoping to receive some assistance this holiday season.

Administration of the adopt-a-family program is being handled by West Central Community Action (WCCA), and the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now through December 2. Families with children 18 and under, along with seniors ages 65+, who reside in Shelby County and are at or below 200 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply.

The program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

“The Shelby County Holiday Adoption Program hopes to address the needs of low-income children and families during the holidays and winter season,” said Dena Briones, who coordinates the adopt-a-family program for WCCA.

Families who are interested in applying are advised to contact WCCA as soon as possible.

Each year WCCA partners with individuals, businesses, service organizations, students and others to help make the holidays a little brighter for those who face the prospect of being unable to celebrate the season.

WCCA is currently seeking support for the 2022 Adopt-A-Family campaign. Last year the program assisted 81 families, representing 206 children and seniors. WCCA anticipates the need being greater than ever during this upcoming season and invites you to join in GIVING HOPE to those who need it in our community this year.

How can you help?

• Make a secure financial donation by mailing a check to WCCA Administrative Office, PO BOX 709, Harlan, IA 51537. Be sure to write “Shelby County Christmas” on the check memo. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

• Sign up to Adopt-A-Family! You will receive detailed profiles and wish lists.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like.

The estimated cost is $75-$100 per person, but partners can contribute as much as they are able.

There will be ONE DAY designated for dropping off gifts: Thursday, December 15th 2022. Gifts may be dropped off at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Atrium (1901 Hawkeye Ave., Harlan, IA) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on December 15th.

Distribution of gifts to families will be held on Friday, Dec. 16th – families can pick them up anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602 prior to the designated dates.

The program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive.

“We are asking the same as previous years; groups thinking of doing a toys-for-tots drive or a toy collection should consider sponsoring a family instead or collect items for older children, as families with young children generally get adopted first because it is harder to shop for teens and tweens,” Briones said. “Instead of a toy collection, perhaps a gift-card drive for the older children (gift cards for clothing stores, fast food or restaurants, bowling alley, movie theater, Itunes, etc.) would help tremendously.

Following is the first list of the holiday season:

Household # Household Description

1 Female-66

2 Female-10 months (Adopted by Variety Distributors Staff)

3 Male-17, Female-7, Male-5, Female-3, Female-1, Female-1 mos. (Adopted by Grace Baptist Church)

4 Female-5 (Adopted by Variety Distributors Staff)

5 Female-10, Female-9 (Adopted by Variety Distributors Staff)

6 Male-6, Male-5, Male-3, Female-2 (Adopted by Variety Distributors Staff)

7 Female-9 (Adopted by Anonymous)

8 Male-12, Female-10, Male-5, Male-3

9 Female-7, Female-5 (Adopted by Schaben From Scratch Bakery)

10 Male-70

11 Male-9, Male-2

12 Female-14, Male-3, Newborn

13 Male-9, Male-6, Male-5, Female-4, Female-3 (Adopted by Grace Baptist Church)

14 Male-9, Female-9, Male-2 (Adopted by Anonymous)

15 Male-16, Female-11, Female-7

16 Male-6, Male-newborn

17 Male-65

18 Female-8, Female-7, Male-5, Female-3