Holiday Hoedown in Avoca

Downtown Avoca invites you to celebrate Holidays on Main on Saturday, November 26th from 2:30 to 7 p.m. This year’s event is a Holiday Hoedown, offering fun, prizes, food and unique entertainment for all ages, including free mustaches.

The activities begin with a vendor/craft fair at the United Church of Avoca from 1 to 6 p.m. Chances are you will find the perfect gift for someone on your Christmas list.

The ever-popular Ugly Christmas Sweater 3K Race is for all ages and will begin in front of the Courthouse. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with the race starting promptly at 2:30 p.m. Wear your ugliest sweater (and maybe even a cowboy hat) and join in the fun. The crowd will cheer you on. Medals will be awarded to male and female winners of eight different age brackets: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50+. Prizes are also awarded for best dressed. There’s no entry fee; just bring an item or two for the local food pantry.

It wouldn’t be a Holiday celebration without Santa Claus! The jolly old guy and Mrs. Claus will arrive by convertible at 3:30 p.m. They will be in Olesen’s Auto Center at 126 N. Elm St. to hear all the kids’ Christmas wishes until 5:30.

All kids from ages 4-10 love running in the popular Stick Reindeer Races. Races are divided into different age groups and will begin at 4 p.m. near the Courthouse. Every runner will get a free cowboy hat!

Back by popular demand are the Ride ‘Em Bouncy Ball Horses in front of the Courthouse from 3 to 5 p.m. And we’ve added even more horses inside the hay bale corral so there’s more riding time for all youngsters.

The Avoca Historical Society will be serving free S’mores in front of the Courthouse from 3 to 5 o’clock. Be sure to take a family selfie beside the antique fire truck while you’re there. Also, you can pick up your Scavenger Hunt Sheet in front of the Courthouse anytime from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

All kids can stop into Charlie’s Barbershop to create a Christmas craft with the Girl Scouts from 3 to 6 p.m.

What can be more fun than an Inflatable Axe Throw? Bring the whole family to the Exchange Lot to try their skills at tossing axes at the targets anytime from 3 to 5:30 p.m. While you’re there, enjoy hot cocoa from the Avoca Cub Scouts.

Many downtown shops will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. for Small Business Saturday and to offer holiday cheer to shoppers.

The AHSTW Dance Team will energize and entertain the crowds with an amazing performance in front of the Post Office starting at 4:30 p.m.

Photo ops are everywhere. Watch for a decorated red pickup and a fire truck parked near Shelby County State Bank. There’s a Face in the Hole board near MidStates Bank, and a country-themed backdrop that’s perfect for your family Christmas photo inside the AVCC (Legion Hall). Frosty the Snowman and Buddy the Elf will also be hoping for a photo with you as they stroll Main Street.

Look closely — yes, that’s a real live camel and an alpaca. Both will be located behind the Post Office from 3 to 5:30 p.m. While you’re there, also check out the adorable live animals in the 4-H Petting Zoo located behind the Post Office.

A lighted hayrack will be giving rides from 3 to 5 p.m. through the Fairgrounds to admire the display of holiday blow-ups. Hop off and on the hayrack at Lyon Street near the flower shop.

The library is offering a “Moon, Mars and Beyond” Exhibit for all ages from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.