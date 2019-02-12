Holiday Season is Here!

COUNTY -- The sixth year of the holiday lighting ceremony in downtown Harlan will kick off Saturday, Nov. 30 with lots of Christmas cheer and holiday events to start the season in Shelby County.

The kick-off to the holiday season is a special one the weekend after Thanksgiving starting on Friday, Nov. 29 and winding up Saturday night with the lighting of the official Christmas tree, and the seventh year of the exciting continually upgraded lighting displays on the courthouse square. Additional lighting displays are again located throughout town as the community strives to become a Christmas City, complete with holiday lights and events during the holiday season.

Christmas Highlights

• Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., with Santa!, Sat., Nov. 30, downtown Harlan

• Julefest, Fri.-Sat., Nov. 29-30, Elk Horn & Kimballton, Danish Celebration!

• Holidays on Main!, Sat., Nov. 30, Avoca, 3-7 p.m., Lots of Events!

• Petting Zoo w/ Cameron T. Camel, 3-5:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 30 in Avoca!

• Historical Museum Christmas Program, 2 p.m., December 8

