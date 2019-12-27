Home / Home

Holt visits constituents

Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:18am admin

    HARLAN -- The first of five Shelby County legislative coffees was held  Sat., Dec. 21 at the Purple Door restaurant in downtown Harlan.
    Iowa legislator Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison)  was in attendance but a scheduling conflict kept Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) from attending. Fifteen Shelby County residents were on hand to offer questions and listen to Holt discuss the upcoming legislative session.

