Holt visits constituents
HARLAN -- The first of five Shelby County legislative coffees was held Sat., Dec. 21 at the Purple Door restaurant in downtown Harlan.
Iowa legislator Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) was in attendance but a scheduling conflict kept Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) from attending. Fifteen Shelby County residents were on hand to offer questions and listen to Holt discuss the upcoming legislative session.
