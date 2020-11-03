Home Show 2020

After 34 years of successful Home Shows held each spring in Harlan’s Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, the Harlan Newspapers is offering a different kind of event this year. Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak across the globe, and the uncertainty of its impact in Iowa by March 28, this year’s “Home, Garden & Living Show” will take place in the comfort and security of your own home.

Inside the Friday, March 27 News-Advertiser and Tuesday, March 31 PennySaver, you will find many wonderful merchants, with their products and services presented in a printed format, rather than in person. Contact information is easily identifiable, offering you a chance to ask questions or find out how to purchase goods and services to make your home, garden and life more enjoyable this year. This same information will be available online at www.harlanonline.com (click on special sections) for future reference.

The Harlan Newspapers has reached this decision out of concern for our vendors and visitors alike, deciding to err on the side of caution to not hold this public gathering at this time. We appreciate the understanding of our vendors, and encourage our loyal readers to patronize each of them as your needs arise.