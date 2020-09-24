HOMECOMING ROYALTY
HARLAN -- Congratulations to the 2020 Harlan Community Homecoming King and Queen, Trey Gross and Kennedy Kjergaard. The royalty was crowned during coronation ceremonies Friday, Sept. 18, and presided over the HCHS vs. Denison-Schleswig football game that night.
