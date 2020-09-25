HOMECOMING ROYALTY
MANNING -- Kyler Rasmussen and Lauren Danner were crowned homecoming king and queen at IKM-Manning during ceremonies held Friday afternoon, Sept. 18. The two presided over the homecoming activities including the Wolves’ football contest against West Monona. (Photo contributed)
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)