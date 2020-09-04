Hopefully masks available for everyone
COUNTY -- Shelby County officials are working on making face covering masks available for all.
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said Tuesday that volunteers have been sewing masks for healthcare workers, making them available for staff at Myrtue Medical Center. If the healthcare system has enough, there’s a possibility of making masks available to the general public.
As always, volunteers are needed to sew masks (see article on front page of today’s paper, jumped to page 2A).
Stay tuned for an announcement if masks will be made available to the general public. They would be able to be picked up at the atrium at the chamber office in south Harlan.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)